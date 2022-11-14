WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is proposing improvements to Spur 298 (Franklin Avenue) from Highway 6 to Loop 396 (Valley Mills Drive) to improve safety and mobility in Waco.

TxDOT says that these proposed improvements to Spur 298 include reconstructing, realigning, and consolidating travel lanes; constructing an overpass and ramps at New Road; constructing intersection improvements and improving pedestrian access.

The department is holding a public meeting on the proposed project with both in-person and virtual participation options. The same information and comment opportunities will be provided in both formats.

(Courtesy: Texas Department of Transportation)

Comments must be received by Thursday, December 8 to be included in the public meeting record and can be submitted to Michael.Rhodes@txdot.gov, or at the following address:

Michael Rhodes, Attn: Spur 298 Project, 100 S Loop Drive, Waco, TX 76704

An online comment form is available on the Virtual Public Meeting webpage.

For general questions and information regarding the proposed project or the public meeting, you can also contact Rhodes at 254-867-2739.