WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – With the summer heat in Texas, TXU Energy is teaming up with Caritas of Waco to provide relief.

Staff and volunteers will distribute more than 200 box fans to Caritas clients this Tuesday, along with large baskets of food full of fresh fruits and vegetables. Caritas of Waco is loacted at 300 S 15th Street.

This event comes as part of TXU Energy’s Beat the Heat program, which has helped thousands of Texans stay safe and cool for 25 years. TXU Energy is also donating $5,000 to provide fans for Waco-area households in need.

Caritas will manage the fan distribution as part of its regular client services, offered 8:30-10:45 a.m. and 1-2:45 p.m. No pre-registration is required.