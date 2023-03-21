HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – Unattended cooking in the kitchen of a Hewitt home leads to a structure fire.

The City of Hewitt Fire Department received a call around 3:09 p.m. Monday for a fire in the 100 Block of Gruver Circle. Crews spotted heavy smoke in the area and requested Waco Fire for mutual aid.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming out of the back right windows and door. The fire pushed threw the structure due to a strong wind coming from behind.

The department says all occupants were accounted for, and were out of both duplexes when crews arrived. Crews pulled lines to attack the fire and protected the attached duplex. The fire was able to be held to one side of the duplex, and crews kept damage to the other side at just minor smoke damage.

(Courtesy: City of Hewitt Fire Department)

(Courtesy: City of Hewitt Fire Department)

(Courtesy: City of Hewitt Fire Department)

(Courtesy: City of Hewitt Fire Department)

There were three cars in the carport between the two sides of the duplex which were deemed total losses. The initial side of origin sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage. No injuries have been reported.

The department says the cause of the fire was determined to be due to unattended cooking, and would like to remind the public to never leave anything on the stove unattended and to make sure all burners are off and cool before leaving.