WACO / WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – A local organization and a popular coffee chain are raising funds and awareness in the fight against human trafficking.

Unbound Now, in collaboration with Dutch Bros Texas, is hosting a fundraiser for the Give Back Day on Friday, August 25. For each beverage purchased from a Dutch Bros location in Waco or Woodway on Friday, the company will donate $1 to support Unbound Now’s initiatives.

“We are immensely grateful for the dedication of our community partners who are joining hands with us to provide vital support for survivors and to resource communities in our battle against human trafficking. The collective effort showcased through collaborations like this is truly amazing,” says Unbound Now Waco Executive Director Kristi Hayes.

Unbound Now says that the Give Back Day serves as a platform to drive awareness and funding for its ongoing mission to eradicate human trafficking and to provide essential aid to survivors. This partnership highlights the power of unity in addressing complex societal challenges and fostering positive change.

Unbound Now is an organization working to combat human trafficking by providing support to survivors and helping resource communities to fight it. Through awareness campaigns, survivor assistance programs, and collaborative partnerships, the organization aims to create a world where human trafficking no longer exists.