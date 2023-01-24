Washington D.C. / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco-founded global non-profit Unbound Now will present the Three Key Award on Tuesday.

Unbound Now is an organization supporting survivors and resourcing communities to fight human trafficking. The award will be presented to Members of Congress who have demonstrated consistent leadership to end human trafficking in the United States.

Among the members receiving the award is Congressman Pete Sessions (TX-17) – who has frequently collaborated with Unbound Now and law enforcement to actively combat human trafficking in his congressional district and local communities. In addition, the month of January is also marked as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

In addition to Congressman Sessions, Unbound founder Susan Peters will be inattendance – as well as Senator John Cornyn, Senator Ted Cruz, Senator James Lankford, Senator Markwayne Mullin and Congresswoman Maria Salazar. The event will take place in Falls Church, Virginia at 6 p.m. CST.