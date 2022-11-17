Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Two underage runaway girls who police said were forced into prostitution have been rescued, and two men are now facing human trafficking charges.

39-year-old Kiearen Harman Whiteside was arrested after the girls were found to have been at his home in the 600 block of North 32nd Street. The girls were first reported to have been at the address triggering the investigation – with police department spokesperson Cierra Shipley saying investigators believed Whiteside forced them into prostitution.

Whiteside was charged with continuous trafficking of persons, a first-degree felony. His bond was not set as of Thursday morning.

63-year-old Christopher Jeral Allen was also arrested. Police say was held for his “interaction with the juvenile females.” His bond was set at $75,000.

Kiearen Harman Whiteside. Christopher Jeral Allen.

Police said both girls have been recovered by officers and are safe. They were both from Waco.