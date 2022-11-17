Waco, Tx (FOX44) – The use of undercover buys, confidential informants and search warrants during the course of a lengthy investigation has led to the arrest of a suspected drug dealer.

28-year-old Oscar Thomas Lopez remained in the McLennan County Jail in lieu of $210,000 bond on three new charges while authorities went off his bond on two earlier charges.

A three-page arrest affidavit outlined the details of the investigation into the arrest of Lopez, which goes back to February. The affidavit detailed how surveillance was conducted of Lopez at a home on Kendall Lane, and at a restaurant parking lot off Interstate 35, where investigators say an undercover buy was made.

The affidavit stated that audio and visual recordings of the transaction were conducted using money from the McLennan County’s Organized Crime Unit.

The affidavit also detailed how a search warrant for a home in the 2300 block of Kendall Lane was obtained with officers from the Waco Police Department, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Public Safety participating in searching the residence.

The affidavit stated that another “buy” was set up to be conducted in the restaurant parking lot, and Lopez was taken into custody.

The affidavit stated that the search warrant at the Kendall Lane address turned up three pounds of marijuana, several bags containing pills believed to be Ecstacy, individual bags of marijuana, 17 bottles of Promethazine/Codeine, 87 bottles of Alprazolam – along with three firearms and cash.