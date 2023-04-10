COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The company behind Waco’s Union Hall eatery will be opening a new venture in College Station.

UnionBrands Eateries Texas says this establishment will be named Union Oak – in honor of the Century Tree on the campus of Texas A&M. The venue will be located at 1500 E Holleman Drive.

“We have seen great success at Union Hall in Downtown Waco and are very excited about the potential for Union Oak in College Station,” says UnionBrands Eateries Texas partner Cody Turner. “We have done our best to use our experience to enhance Union Oak for our patrons.”

“We are so excited to bring UnionBrands Eateries Texas into the burgeoning College Station market,” says operating manager Scott Browder. “Union Oak is going to be an exceptional food hall offering patrons and vendors alike a unique first-class experience. With the wide variety of food and beverages to choose from, you are sure to find something for everyone at Union Oak. We look forward to serving the College Station community and can’t wait to invite you to join us at the grand opening.”

“The food hall experience is all about fostering a sense of community by bringing people together over delicious food,” says UnionBrands Eateries partner Shane Turner. “We are excited about its potential to enhance the community.”

The company says its partners are eager to open the new location. They believe the new location will fill a void in the College Station food scene and become a cherished community hub.