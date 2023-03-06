An IRS Form 1040 for 2021 is arranged for a photo illustration on Friday, April 15, 2022. (Greg Nash/The Hill)

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Every tax filing season for the past 18 years, University High School teachers and students accompanied by the Baylor University Accounting Department, have been helping community members file taxes for free.

Preparing more than 30,000 electronic tax returns, securing Central Texas citizens more than $40 million in refunds.

University High School Accounting and Business Teacher Mr. Andrew Peirce shared why his students are more than equipped to file tax returns.

“I spent over two months just going through simulations. So these are like made up tax returns, but I make them really realistic and [the students] go through them over and over again. So they get a lot of practice before they come out here and they have to pass a test,” said Peirce.

For those who may be weary of getting tax return help from certified high school students, experts are there to help in every way and double check the work done.

Mr. Pierce also advises to bring all of the correct documentation:

Valid from of ID,

W-2’s

Social Security Card

Direct Deposit Information (Routing & Account Numbers)

University High School Seniors Jara’Issa and Rionna believe this experience is rewarding beyond the life-long skill sets learned.

“It’s us helping people honestly, and it’s just us being able to take care of our community as one. You know, people, people who do really need help with their taxes. We just are here to help them,” said Jarah’Issa Jiménez-Cruz.

Rionna Robley continues, “Yes, it’s nice having people come here willing and trusting us, yeah.”

Now is the best time for people to come out and get your taxes done for free, saving time and money.

The University High School tax program will return next week on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., until the April 13th deadline.

They are closed this week for spring break.