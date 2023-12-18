WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – University High School students will take part in a disaster response exercise in order to earn their Emergency Response Team Certification (CERT).

The Waco Independent School District says students will take part in a mock disaster scenario this Monday, where students have fallen off a parade trailer and are injured. The students will work in teams of two to three while identifying injuries and waiting for first responders to arrive on scene.

The exercise will start in the Performing Arts Center parking lot, located at Old Robinson Road, around 1 p.m.