WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Unshakeable Milkshakes in Union Hall has flavors among flavors of ice cream and deluxe milkshakes, but that’s not the only reason to go give it a try.

The business doesn’t keep the money, instead they donate it.

“So we’re a social enterprise,” general manager Nichole Holden said. “All the benefits we make here go to Sunshine Recovery House for women in recovery.”

Sunshine Recovery House is a transitional home for women in the early stages of recovery, giving them a second chance.

“Nobody’s perfect, and we all deserve second chances,” Holden said. “If I wouldn’t have got a second chance, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today.”

Not only does Unshakeable raise money for Sunshine Recovery House, but they also make an impact with their employees.

“We employ women that’s battling drug addiction, trying to help them with a fresh start to get on their feet,” Holden said.

Holden battled drug addiction for nearly 10 years, but has been clean for over two years now.



“My boss gave me a chance,” Holden said. “I was about four months clean when I came here. She’s very understanding on what I have to do for my recovery.”

Having the support and help she did got her to where she is today.

“I’ve got both of my children back,” Holden said. “I became the general manager here.”

Holden and the executive director for Sunshine Recovery House, Jennifer Tobin, encourage those who are struggling with addiction to take that step to recovery.

“There’s always hope,” Tobin said. “There’s always a place. Just reach out. Just break your pride and reach out, and get help if you ask for it.”

Sunshine Recovery House has many more events coming up this fall, some of which they still need a venue for.