WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An upcoming fundraiser seeks to acknowledge the strength and resilience of cancer survivors within the Waco community.

The first annual Celebrate Life Survivors 5K Run is taking place this Saturday morning at Indian Springs Park, located at 101 N. University Parks Drive. Check-in opens at 7:30 a.m., with the Survivors Celebration Lap starting at 8:15 a.m. and the 5K starting at 8:30 a.m. An awards presentation will follow the race.

Registration is $40, and is $15 for children ages twelve and under. It is free to register for the Survivors Celebration Lap. Teams of five or more participants who register will receive a $5 discount per registration. An individual fundraiser can raise $100, and a team fundraiser can raise $100.

For more information, you can go here. If you would like to volunteer for the event, you can go here.

This event is presented by the Texas Oncology–Waco Cancer Center, and benefits the Texas Oncology Foundation, Inc. All proceeds remain in the Texas Oncology–Waco community, which will support cancer patients through assistance and survivorship programs.