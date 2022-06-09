WACO (FOX 44) — The McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted two men for murder in connection with a shooting that took place in November of 2019.

Krisean Jamon Gibson and Jamarine Long are accused of killing D’airse Holder during a Halloween party.

Krisean Gibson. (Courtesy: McLennan County Jail)

Gibson was arrested on February 17 by the Desoto Police Department. Gibson was arrested on a Murder Warrant issued by the Waco Police Department in reference to the case, and is now the second person arrested in this case.

Jamarine Long

Jamarine Long was arrested in early January, also on a warrant charging him with murder.

The shooting occurred at a Halloween party at The Grove Apartments at 2826 South University Parks Drive, just a short distance from campus.

An argument had escalated with a gunman, suspected of being Long, firing a shot that killed the 22-year-old Holder.

One other man was wounded and treated and released at a hospital.

Source: Waco Police Department