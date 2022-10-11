WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The USDA is kicking off national school lunch week at Bell’s Hill Elementary.

Bell’s Hill Elementary School is the largest elementary school in Waco, that is why nutrition is a top priority considering they serve 18,000 meals per day to 14,000 students.

The school incorporates scratch cooking, a green house where they integrate science curriculum into food they grow, and a garden and orchard as part of their program. They also serve three different options for lunch every day.

“It’s an extraordinary example of everything the school food programs can be,” says Stacy Dean, the Deputy Under Secretary for the USDA’s food nutrition and consumer services.

“School meals are the healthiest food environment,” she says.

Today, the USDA announced plans to put out 80-million dollars in grants so school’s can buy the equipment bell’s hill elementary already has. Kitchen equipment includes things like warmers and dish washers, and anything that the school kitchen needs to prepare fresh, nutritious, and delicious food on site.

We all know kids can’t learn on an empty stomach–but it goes much deeper than that.

“It’s predicted that huge number of children will experience obesity by the time they’re 35. We can stop it. We can stop in school. The school year program is an incredible tool that we have at our disposal to make sure that children are eating healthy nutritious food,” says Dean.

The USDA’s and Bell’s Hill Elementary’s efforts are a way to show kids that their nutritious food comes from not just the local grocery store, it’s grown.