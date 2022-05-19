WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Brazos River Authority says using the right amount of water for your lawn is both economical and good practice.

To do this, the organization recommends to place three to five empty tuna or cat food cans at different distances from your sprinklers. After 15 minutes, you can stop the water and check the water level in the tuna cans.

If the can is full, your lawn is properly watered. If it ran over, it means you are watering too much. You might want to make a note on the time it took the cans to fill up, as this is about how long your lawn needs to be watered.

The Brazos River Authority says conserving water now will help provide for the future of local families and communities.