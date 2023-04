VALLEY MILLS, Texas (FOX 44) – The Valley Mills Independent School District has said school will be canceled until further notice due to extensive hail damage to the buildings at both campuses.

The district made this announcement on Thursday morning, saying that the severe hailstorm on Wednesday night caused significant damage to the roof and windows – which has made the school unsafe for students and staff.

The district says the safety and well-being of students and staff is its top priority.