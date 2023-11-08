VALLEY MILLS, Texas (FOX 44) – A threat made against a Valley Mills Independent School District school has been deemed “not credible.”

Superintendent Chris Dowdy said in a statement to parents on Wednesday morning that administration was informed through an anonymous report of a potential threat of violence made by a student at the Valley Mills junior high and high school campus. The Valley Mills ISD Police Department was immediately informed.

Dowdy says the person responsible has been identified. Through an investigation, it has been determined that this threat is not credible, and the district is confident that school will be a safe place on Wednesday.

Dowdy went on to say that the school was not under a lockdown, and has not been at any point, dismissing any rumors.