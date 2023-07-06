McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A person is dead after a vehicle incident south of West on Wednesday night.

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a crash on southbound Interstate 35, near Wiggins Road, at approximately 8:17 p.m. An object from another vehicle went through the windshield of a Chevrolet pickup truck and struck the passenger.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have not been notified.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.