WACO, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police say that two men accused of taking a vehicle at gunpoint early Wednesday morning did not get to drive it long before being caught and taken into custody.

Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the 5500 block of Bosque Boulevard about 1:00 a.m. on a reported robbery. Waco officers and deputies from the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and discovered that the vehicle was taken at gunpoint.

A search was mounted, and the suspects were discovered just a short time later. 22-year-old Henry Lee Frazier was arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and taken to the Mclennan County Jail.

Henry Lee Frazier.

Police discovered that a second man participated in the robbery. He was identified as 18-year-old Wyatt Lee Loa – who was also arrested and taken to jail.

Wyatt Lee Loa.

Bond had not been set, as of Wednesday morning.