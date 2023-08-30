Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — A McLennan County jury found Marcus D. Scott guilty of murdering Unekeyia Shanta Walker in 2016. The same jury sentenced Scott to life in prison.

Scott’s trial started Monday in McLennan County’s 19th District Court. Originally, he was found incompetent to stand trial, but that determination changed in later hearings.

Police found Walker’s body in the SUV outside a North Waco home in January 2016. Her family had contacted police because they had not heard from her in a couple of days.

According to the arrest affidavit, Walker had broken off her relationship with Scott, but he was sending her threatening and harassing texts.

The decisions that the jury returned today represent the end to a very long road toward justice for Nikki Walker and her loving family. Time did not diminish the hard work of those who made sure that the truth of this awful crime was found. It is inspiring to see members of this community recognize so clearly that the choices this defendant made over his life of violence toward women are deserving of the highest possible consequences.” Will Hix & Kristen Duron, McLennan Co. District Attorney’s Office

When interviewing Scott shortly after the body was found, officers obtained a DNA sample and conducted a polygraph test of the suspect. During the polygraph, Scott informed the operator that he fought with the victim twice, and that he “play choked” her while they were fighting. Scott claimed that the victim was bigger than he was, and that he was defending himself during the fight.

Police spokesman Patrick Swanton said at the time of the investigation that DNA recovered from the victim’s vehicle matched that obtained from Scott.

When Walker was first found, police were just carrying the case as a questionable death as there was no obvious sign of trauma. When she was sent for an autopsy, it was discovered there were broken bones in her neck that indicated she was strangled.