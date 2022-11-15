LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – The Christmas tree in Lacy Lakeview’s Veterans Memorial Park has been vandalized less than a week after it was put up.

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department said Tuesday morning that part of the tree was removed, light bulbs were destroyed and stolen, and all of the electrical cords were unplugged. The department also said there are cameras at the park, and that the city plans to open criminal cases for vandalisms like these.

(Courtesy: Lacy Lakeview Police Department)

It is recommended for citizens to contact the Police Department at 254-799-2479 if they see anyone at the parks after the 10:30 p.m. curfew – so that officers can stop out and talk with them.