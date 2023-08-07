WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco’s Veterans One Stop is hosting a PACT Act Clinic on Monday.

The Act helps veterans exposed to toxic substances during military service get resources, healthcare and treatment.

Veterans affairs and McLennan County Veteran Service officers will be at the One Stop from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. to help veterans file claims. The event will take place at 2010 La Salle Avenue.

This event is important because veterans who file their claim before August 9 are eligible to receive twelve months of backpay when the claim is fully processed.