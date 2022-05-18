WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in Waco’s 13th murder of 2022 has been identified.

John Wesley Perry III has been identified as the man murdered on Tuesday. Next of kin has been notified.

The event occurred around 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Octapharma Plasma, located in the 5300 block of Bosque Boulevard. Officers arriving on the scene found a man who was shot multiple times. The man suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene.

Police have identified the suspect in the shooting as 31-year-old Ardra Robinson, who they believe knew the victim. She has been arrested and taken to the McLennan County Jail, where she was held on a murder charge.

Ardra Robinson.

Waco Police are searching for the weapon used in Tuesday’s murder on Bosque Boulevard. Police say they believe it may have been thrown out of a car window in the area of the 1600 block of W Waco Drive. Police are asking for the public to keep an eye out for it, and if it is found to immediately call police at 254-750-7500.