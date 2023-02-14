WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate sexual assaults.

Norberto Tinoco was arrested in December 2022, and is charged with inappropriate sexual contact while giving a massage at a local salon. Police also received an additional report accusing Tinoco of another instance of inappropriate sexual conduct during a massage.

Investigators believe this might demonstrate a pattern of behavior, and indicates the possibility of other victims who have not made reports with the Waco Police Department.

The department wants to ensure that any other victims have the opportunity to come forward and receive services from its Victim Services Unit.

If you feel you have been victimized and would like to make a report, you can call 254-750-7500.