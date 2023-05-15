WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Waco Police Department announced Monday afternoon that they still have no significant leads on the shooting death of 40-year-old Jamerson Hawthorne.

Police are requesting that if you live in the area of 18th Street and Clay Avenue or 9th Street and Cleveland Avenue, and have any kind of video camera or doorbell camera footage between 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. from the night of April 19, to contact the department. It is believed this video could be vital to this case.

For more information, you can view the video from the department below.

The department identified Hawthorne as the victim on April 20. He died from his injuries, while a woman was recovering from her wounds.

Officers originally responded at 10:55 p.m. on April 19 to the shooting near the 1100 block of Cleveland Avenue. When they arrived, they found the two with gunshot wounds.

Officers started performing life-saving measures on both victims until they were transported to a hospital by AMR. Hawthorne was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The department says this was the fifth person murdered in 2023.

The new information on the case also comes as the department released a message from Chief Sheryl Victorian on Monday morning which discussed the state of homicides in the community. You can watch the video message here.

If you have any information on this case, you can call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500, or call Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.