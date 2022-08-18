WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Operation Finally Home, along with BAM Builders and H-E-B, will join U.S. Navy Veteran Harold Lincoln and his family to celebrate a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of their new home.

Alday Public Relations said in a press release on Wednesday that this event will take place this Friday at 11 a.m. at 515 N. 24th Street in Waco. Parking is available at the Lee Lockwood Library Museum, located at 2801 W. Waco Drive.

Alday says an electrical fire in May 2021 damaged most of the home – including the complete destruction of two bedrooms and a bathroom. Smoke damaged the plumbing, electrical and windows throughout the rest of the house, as well.

The fire forced Harold and Mary to move in with their daughter, who uses a wheelchair and does not have adequate space to accommodate everyone. After the fire, several local organizations offered support – including reaching out to Operation Finally Home for potential assistance.

Alday says that on November 9, 2021, Harold and his wife, Mary, were surprised to hear they were receiving a mortgage-free, custom-built home. They thought they were meeting with representatives from Operation Finally Home to discuss their current living conditions and determine how they could be helped. Instead, the family was surprised with the news that they were already selected to receive a new home in partnership with H-E-B.

Since then, the previous house has been demolished as BAM Builders, H-E-B and Operation Finally Home prepare for the new home.