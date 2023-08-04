Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 25-year-old Waco man is facing felony charges after police responded to a reported domestic disturbance and heard cries for help as they arrived.

Brandon Duane Dees was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Friday morning. An arrest affidavit stated that police were called to report of a domestic disturbance in progress around 3 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue.

The affidavit stated that when police arrived, they could hear the sounds of a physical altercation inside the residence with a female voice clearing audible coming from inside and calling for help.

The affidavit stated that officers attempted to force entry, announcing their presence when the door was unlocked from inside, and a man came to the door. The affidavit stated that “the victim was observed by officers sobbing uncontrollably with visible injuries to her face.”

The victim told officers that during the altercation she had a loaded firearm pointed at her, and that there were verbal threats made against her, causing her to fear for her life. The affidavit stated that firearms were found at the scene.

The affidavit further stated that the victim yelled to be released from the residence, and was attempting to leave when she was grabbed by the hair and held down by her hair to prevent her from leaving. She also said her phone was taken away when she tried to call for help.

Dees was taken into custody, with jail records indicating he was held on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and additional charges of unlawful restraint and interference, with an emergency call requesting assistance. He remained in the jail on Friday afternoon, with bond set at $14,000.