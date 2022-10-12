WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Automotive technician students at Texas State Technical School who are passionate about working on cars, now have a new way of bringing their dreams into reality without the risk of injury while their training.

The program began using the headsets and hand controllers this semester in the introduction to automotive technology class at the Waco campus.

“It’s just been super cool. And it does make you more excited to come in every day and know that we’re, you know, pushing the cutting edge of what’s available out there,” says student Nathan Harrison, an automotive technician student.

He says he’s learned the curriculum in double time since he first started using the new program.

“I think it’s really helped quite a bit as far as just being able to get a feel for things before you go into the classroom,” he says.

Students are prompted to take virtual lessons in how to do an oil change, work with jack stands, and perform other skills.

“Being able to get in there and understand the right way of doing things without ever having to actually physically risk anybody is a very good thing to have,” Harrison says.

Learning virtually allows students to practice the process without risk of injury.

“There is plenty of machinery that if you don’t know what you’re doing, you can get yourself killed or crushed or bones broken. You know, it’s it’s definitely an area where you need to, you know, keep an eye out, be aware and cognizant of what you’re doing,” he added.

The software does not allow students to make mistakes, but rather it helps them to perfect their skills before they move through their lessons in person.

“Being able to go from a textbook to virtual reality, then to the outside where you’re actually working with the physical stuff is a really nice bridge between the two.”

When you’re learning anything new, mistakes are bound to happen. But if you’re working with heavy machinery, these mistakes can mean losing a limb or even your life. This is why working with virtual reality first reduces these risks.