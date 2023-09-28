WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Event organizers for the 2023 Waco Restaurant Weekend are promising a time of food, hijinks and celebration!

From September 29 through October 1, every participating restaurant, food truck, bar and coffee shop will offer a special menu of their choosing to engage new and existing customers. Some participating restaurants will be hosting special events like popup markets, live music, food and drink pairings and entertainment.

In addition, every registration fee is donating back to the local nonprofit Keep Waco Beautiful. For a complete list of participating restaurants, you can go here.

Event organizers say this event was born as Waco Restaurant Week in September 2019, with a vision of celebrating the Waco food scene with 65 locally-owned restaurants, food trucks and brand-new concepts. $10,000 for Caritas of Waco was previously raised through the 2019 event.