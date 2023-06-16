WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Volunteer registration is live for the 2023 TriWaco Triathlon!

According to the event’s official website, the Waco Triathlon is the first triathlon ever held in the state of Texas. The event has grown to 500 entries each year, with a waiting list. The last Waco Triathlon was held in 1991, and was reimagined in 2009 as what is now TriWaco.

Event organizers say volunteers are needed in all areas – including packet pick-up, race set-up, aid stations and transition. As race day approaches, the volunteer coordinator will contact those interested to confirm scheduling.

Shifts are available on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9. Those interested can sign up at triwaco.org/volunteer. This year’s presenting sponsor is Bicycle World Texas.