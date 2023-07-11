WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – One of Waco’s biggest summer events is coming soon, and volunteers are needed to show visiting filmmakers some Texas hospitality!

The Deep in the Heart Film Festival is looking for people to sign up to usher, run concessions, assist in the box office or help set up parties. The organization says that when you lend a hand, you get free festival gear and free access to the movies.

If you sign up to take a shift and want to find out more about it, you can join one of the two upcoming training sessions. Volunteers will be walked through the responsibilities of each job, get familiar with the locations and introduced to the staff. Snacks and water will be provided. The training date will be Saturday, July 15 at 10 a.m. at Cultivate 7Twelve, located at 712 Austin Avenue.

For more information, and to donate to the Deep in the Heart Film Festival, you can go here.