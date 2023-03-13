WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Food Truck Showdown is searching for volunteers!

Multiple positions are available. The jobs are broken down into two to three hour shifts, and volunteers can sign up for just one shift or multiple shifts. Event organizers say any help is appreciated!

Each position plays a huge role in helping attendees with questions, greeting them as they enter the venue, assisting them with directions and making sure that each guest is having a great time. Volunteers will also receive an event t-shirt!

If you are interested in volunteering, you can visit the event website. Those involved will receive more information regarding positions in the weeks prior to the event.