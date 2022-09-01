WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – For the second year in a row, faculty and students from Baylor University’s Department of Accounting and Business Law in the Hankamer School of Business are partnering with Caritas of Waco on September 13 to help alleviate food insecurity in McLennan County by packing meals for those most in need.

The University said Wednesday that the 58:10 project is inspired by Isaiah 58:10: “You must actively help the hungry and feed the oppressed. Then your light will drive out the darkness, and your darkness will become like the middle of the day.”







As part of the 58:10 Project, approximately 500 volunteers from the Baylor and Waco communities will pack 100,000 meals in three hours, doubling last year’s number of 50,000 meals. (Photos Courtesy: Bo Mello/Baylor University)

The department will gather approximately 500 volunteers from the Baylor and Waco communities to pack 100,000 meals in three hours as an attempt to double last year’s number of 50,000 meals. Eight to ten volunteers at a time will form an assembly line at 17 food preparation tables in Room 250 in the Foster Campus for Business and Innovation – with a goal to make 2,000 meals per hour per table. This is in partnership with the Pack Shack, where each food pack contains complete meals feeding up to four to six people.

Baylor says this event is organized and led by a team of faculty and students, and provides an important opportunity for them to use their skills and talents to give back to the Waco community. The leadership team is working to raise $40,000 for food packing supplies, and to recruit 500 volunteers to help pack the 100,000 meals.

If you would like to financially support the project, or to volunteer, you can visit the 58:10 project for more information. You can also view a timelapse video of last year’s event below, courtesy of Baylor University: