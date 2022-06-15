WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An annual Waco summertime event is just around the corner, and volunteers are needed!

Volunteer registration is now live for TriWaco. This USA Triathlon-sanctioned Olympic and Sprint distance event is located along the Brazos River.

Shifts are available for Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10. Duties available include packet pick-up, race set-up, aid stations and transition. Volunteer coordinators will contact those interested to confirm scheduling.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can sign up at triwaco.org/volunteer. The presenting sponsor for the 2022 event is Bicycle World.