WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco organization is planning to clean up a local park in conjunction with National Public Lands Day.

Keep Waco Beautiful is partnering with Group W Litter Patrol for a waterways cleanup at Lake Waco’s Flat Rock Park on Saturday morning. The event will take place from 9 a.m. until noon at 6301 Flat Rock Road.

Attendees are encouraged to bring water, tennis shoes and sunscreen, and to wear comfortable clothing. For any questions or concerns, you can contact Dave Achterhof at (254) 717-2656 or achtedw@gmail.com.

According to NPS.gov, National Public Lands Day was established in 1994 and is held annually on the fourth Saturday in September. It is traditionally the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort. National Public Lands Day celebrates the connection between people and green space in their community, inspires environmental stewardship and encourages use of open space for education, recreation and health benefits.