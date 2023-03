Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 28-year-old man remained in the Mclennan County Jail Wednesday charged with a robbery that occurred Wednesday morning.

Joshua Paul O’Neal was arrested following a search of the area near the 7-11 store in the 700 block of South University Parks Drive.

The robbery was reported about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, with officers quickly setting up a perimeter in the area and bringing in a K-9 to assist in the search.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.