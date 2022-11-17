WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco has been awarded a $90,000 Levitt AMP Grant to present a free concert series at East Waco’s Bridge Street Plaza from 2023 to 2025.

According to Creative Waco, the organization – in partnership with the City of Waco – received the three-year grant in matching funds aimed to amplify community pride and the city’s unique character.

Creative Waco says the grant award is an “exciting, multi-year matching grant opportunity bringing the joy of free, live music to towns and cities with a population of up to 250,000 people.” In April, the Levitt Foundation invited nonprofits to submit proposals which would reflect the three goals of the Levitt AMP awards. The grant recipients were selected following a public voting period – where Waco landed in the seventh spot and moved into the final round.

The first edition of the concert series will kick off at East Waco’s Bridge Street Plaza in late spring 2023, and will run for ten weeks on Saturday evenings. Creative Waco will be sharing more information about the program and talent recruitment in January 2023.

Waco is one of 15 new communities to receive this grant for the 2023-2025 cycle, and the only community in Texas. 33 cities and towns across America were awarded grants totaling $3 million.