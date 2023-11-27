WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A popular barbecue restaurant in the Speegleville area has been damaged by fire.

The Waco Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the 8500 Block of N. Highway 6 in Speegleville on Sunday night. The Speegleville, China Spring and Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Departments also responded to the scene.

(Courtesy: China Spring Volunteer Fire Department)

Waco FD reported that fire was showing on arrival to Helberg Barbecue.

The restaurant released the following statement on its Facebook page on Monday morning:

“Where do we start…we are completely heartbroken to share with y’all that our restaurant in Speegleville caught fire last night and our kitchen is completely gone. Unfortunately, the fire spread to the building, causing significant damage to structural beams, the roof, and more. We will be closed until further notice. We have a long road ahead of us dealing with insurance, and everything is up in the air right now. We are unsure if we will ever return to this building that we do not own. Those are the facts of the situation.

“Now, our interpretation and perspective is this: we are so thankful that nobody was present or was hurt. We can’t fathom the idea that we could have lost one of our team members to this fire. Praise God. James 1:2 says ‘Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds. For you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness. And let steadfastness have it’s full effect, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing.’

“We have withstood many trials in growing this family-owned business into a beloved gathering place, a team that has served y’all on some of the most important and special days of your lives, and has been a part of countless memories. This is simply the next chapter in God showing how good and faithful He is. We have an enemy in this world, whose mission it is to kill, steal, and destroy. He will do anything to try to break us and turn us away from the love of God. Fire can destroy a building, but it can never take those memories away from us. The enemy is going to have to work a lot harder than this to shake our faith. ‘Christ is my firm foundation, the rock on which I stand. When everything around me is shaking, I’ve never been more glad that I put my faith in Jesus, cause he’s never met me down. He’s faithful through generations, so why would he fail now? HE WONT.’

“We will keep y’all updated every step of the way and we can’t wait to get back to serving this community. Love, The Helbergs.”

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.