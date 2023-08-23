WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco’s Southern Roots Brewing Company is giving a portion of some of its sales to the Waikiki Brewing Company in an effort to help Lahaina employees during their time of great loss.

According to Southern Roots, there was almost $3,000 raised that will be able to be donated. The money was raised last weekend.

The Maui wildfires in Hawaii have killed at least 114 people, making it the deadliest wildfire in more than a century. Hundreds of people are unaccounted for nearly a week after the disaster.

