Waco (FOX 44) — Friends and family are mourning the death of well-known Waco businessman and philanthropist James Ray Hawkins. He died on November 22nd at Baylor Scott & White Hospital at the age of 86.

Hawkins served as a U.S. Air Force Weather Officer from 1958 to 1963 after graduating from Baylor University. He became a CPA and was a managing partner of Greenstein & Hawkins CPA for numerous years.

Hawkins was the Chairman of the Board at J-Hawks Corporation, FirstCity Financial Corporation, and AMC Financial Holdings. He also served as the Chairman of the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, President of the Waco ISD Board of Trustees, Waco Industrial Foundation, and Waco Foundation.

He and his wife Nell were enthusiastic philanthropists. For their efforts, they received the Judge R.E. Baylor award, the Baylor University Legacy Award, the NSFRE Philanthropist of the Year Award, the MCC President’s Award of Distinction, and many others.

They funded the Jim and Nell Indoor Tennis Center at Baylor, as well as making the lead gift for the basketball practice facility in 2005.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. December 6, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Waco with a reception to follow in the Church Parlor.