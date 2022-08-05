WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Students who take part in athletics, cheer-leading, marching band, drill team, swimming or other activities are encouraged to get their heart screened for possible genetic heart conditions such as, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

Waco Cardiology Associates will be offering free heart screenings and a community health fair for children ages 14-18, from 9:00 a.m. 12 Noon on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

HCM is a genetic heart condition that does not usually impair physical activity but is a set-up for potentially fatal rhythm problems that may occur during strenuous exercise.

HCM is difficult to diagnosis during a physical examination but is easily detected with an echocardiogram.

It is estimated that 1 in 250 students are at risk for heart abnormalities. A cardiovascular screening is designed to evaluate the potential risk of sudden death from a cardiac related abnormality.

Waco Cardiology Associates` team of Cardiologists, Interventional Cardiologists, and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists will be offering heart screenings on August 6th, which consists of a two-dimensional echocardiogram (picture of the heart) to detect HCM.

This screening is not included in standard pre-participation sports physical examinations and is valued at over $300, but free to all participants.

Waco Cardiology Associates limits their scope of practice to adults only but is championing this student heart screening to keep children in McLennan, Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Hamilton, Hill, and Limestone counties safe to take part in their desired activities.

Parents are welcome and encouraged to accompany their children during the heart screening. Students must have a signed parental waiver to receive the heart screening.

This is a free event. The heart screenings will be offered at Waco Cardiology Associates, 7125 New Sanger Avenue, Suite A, Waco, TX 76712.

For more information, you can call this number (254) 399-5431.