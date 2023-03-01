WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Established in May of 1996, the first generation one Waco Charter School has been an independent elementary institution in Waco for over 20 years.

Now the Economic Opportunities Advancement Corporation or EOAC, has made the unfortunate decision to close the school due to a low enrollment and attendance rate.

Ultimately impacting what would lead to financial instability for the school.

“We’ve had a declining enrollment for some time, especially impacted the last two years from Covid. Our independent auditor did some projections for us, looking at the future based upon current enrollment, and the future did not look really positive for the school,” Shared Waco Charter School and EOAC Executive Director Dorothy Marstaller.

In an effort to avoid displacement for teachers and students at the Waco Charter School, EOAC Board Members have been proactive in finding solutions for what will happen next.

Many are optimistic for teachers, as several school districts are still facing shortages.

“All of these people have specialized skills because public schools are quite different. Our teachers are very, very qualified and very experienced,” shared Marstaller.

School leaders have already been in contact with administrators like Dr. Susan Kincannon with Waco ISD, and plans to work with Region 12 for opportunities like job fairs.

Dorothy Marstaller also shared with FOX 44 News that this school is a community; making the financial decision to close their doors an even more challenging one.

The school year will come to a close on July 31st of this year to complete summer courses and will not reopen the following year.