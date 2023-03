WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Looking for a job? Circle K can help!

The Circle K located at 1824 W Lake Shore Drive in Waco will be hosting a Hiring Fair this Monday. The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Positions available include full and part-time store employees, full and part-time lead store employees, assistant managers and store managers. Interviews will be conducted on-site.