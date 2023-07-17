Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco City Manager Bradley Ford submitted his budget for the coming fiscal year and it includes a small cut in the tax rate, but maintaining a budget reserve.

The plan calls for the city to invest $240 million dollars in capital improvement projects for water, sewer, solid waste handling, streets, parks and the fire department.

The average residential monthly combined utility bell is projected to the $139.06 per month.

City employees would receive a general salary increase of 5% with retirees to receive a 30% cost of living allowance. There would be what were termed ” market adjustments” for police and fire as well as improved benefits to help with retention and recruitment.

City Manager Ford’s budget was based on priorities set by the city council and totals $846.9 million, with $538. 1 million for operations and $307.7 million for capital projects and debt service.

The filed budget and certified tax roll will be presented to the city council on Tuesday August 1.

Over the coming weeks, city council members will review the budget and begin to make their amendments before it is finally adopted on August 29.

You can look at the budget in detail here