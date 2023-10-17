Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Waco City Council member Jim Holmes announced Tuesday that he will run for mayor next year.

Mayor Dillon Meek announced last month that he did not plan to run for a third term. Meek also said he did not plan to run for a higher office at this time.

Holmes has represented Waco’s District 5 since 2016. He is also currently the Waco Mayor Pro Tem.

According to a press release, Holmes graduated from Creighton University and went to work in the banking industry. He helped establish the FirstCity Financial Corporation investment banking platform in Waco.

Holmes was previously the chairman of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization and president of the Heart of Texas Council of Governments. He currently serves on several Boards of Directors, including the McLennan County Appraisal District, Cameron Park Zoo, and the Greater Waco Sports Commission.