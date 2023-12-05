Waco, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco City Council was poised to take the next step in establishing a railroad quiet zone for the downtown area on Tuesday, but it would not come cheap.

It would appear this would involve much more than having trains simply not activate warning whistles or horns while passing through downtown.

The Council agenda for the Tuesday night meeting includes an item approving expending funds to Union Pacific Railroad, providing for construction of needed improvements at the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 8th, 11th and 13th Street crossings to enact the quiet zone. The zone would extend through downtown Waco, from Peach Street to 13th Street, for a total estimated cost of $4,431,029.

There would also be additional annual payments for maintenance of the grade crossing warning devices in the total initial amount of $109,808, and providing for future increases in the amount of the annual payments for the maintenance.

The idea of the quiet zone goes back to 2018, when the City Council first authorized spending $100,000 to begin the design process. The work would include items like accessible sidewalks across railroad tracks, improvements to safety gates, and upgraded controls to the gates and warning systems.

Other amounts were approved in 2020, 2022 and 2023 to complete the planning, and to upgrade the first two of the crossings. A further agreement at a later date will be negotiated for the remaining crossing at University Parks Drive, when these others are completed.

No estimate of the cost of the University Parks Drive crossing was available going into the Tuesday night meeting.

The City determined that the establishment of the quiet zone through the downtown Waco Union Pacific Railroad corridor would be “beneficial to the quality of life of residents and visitors to the area.” It was noted in the backup material for the Council agenda that once agreements for each crossing are executed, Union Pacific will order materials and schedule construction, which is expected to take six to nine months.

Material provided to Council members indicated construction could be expected to be complete in the fall of 2025.