WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco District I Councilwoman Andrea J. Barefield has been elected to the National League of Cities (NLC) Board of Directors.

NLC says this happened at the organization’s 2022 City Summit in Kansas City, Missouri. Councilwoman Barefield was elected to a two-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy, governance and membership activities.

NLC is the largest and most representative organization for cities, their elected leaders, and municipal staff, and advocates for city priorities in Washington by building strong federal and local partnerships.

As a member of the board, Councilwoman Barefield will meet in March, June, and November to guide NLC’s strategic direction. Board members are selected by a 15-member nominating committee, and are confirmed by a vote from NLC’s membership at the organization’s annual business meeting.

NLC says that more than 3,000 mayors, councilmembers and other delegates from nearly every state and the District of Columbia convened in Kansas City for the City Summit.