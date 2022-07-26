WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Waco Police and Fire crews responded to a vehicle accident with an entrapment on Tuesday morning.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley tells FOX 44 News this is a single-vehicle accident which occurred just after the Twin Bridges on the west side, near Speegleville Park. Shipley said the driver was the only person in the vehicle, and there are non-life threatening injuries reported.

The Waco Fire Department posted on social media Tuesday morning that units were dispatched to the corner of W. Highway 6 and the Twin Bridges.