WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Crime Stoppers Inc. is offering a “Grand for a Gun”.

Waco Crime Stoppers is offering rewards up to $1,000 for information leading to a successful seizure of an illegal firearm off the streets.

This new program is a way of supporting the community efforts to minimize gun violence in McLennan County, and to assist law enforcement agencies in the fight.

“The Waco Police Department has a zero tolerance for violence. Using a firearm recklessly to scare, injure, or kill to solve a conflict is never the answer. We will continue to work hard, partnering other with law enforcement agencies and local organizations to hold suspects accountable for their actions.” Chief Victorian, Chief of Police, Waco PD.

The Waco Crime Stoppers organization has won recognition from State of Texas Crime Stoppers for their excellent record, awarding hundreds of dollars for anonymous tips that led to the arrest of hundreds of criminals.

This is the first time in Waco Crime Stoppers history to give rewards for anonymous tips leading to confiscating illegal firearms. We

McLennan County Crime Stoppers are happy to support law enforcement by offering up to a “Grand for a Gun”, in efforts to keep our communities safe.

You can make an anonymous tip online here, through the mobile app P3Tips, or by calling the Waco Crime Stoppers Hotline at 254-753-4357.