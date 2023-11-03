WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The 19th annual Waco Cultural Arts Fest returns is coming downtown this weekend!

Attendees will see artists, vendors, food trucks, art activities for the whole family, and more! The festivities will take place at Indian Spring Park and at the Waco Convention Center, located at 100 Washington Avenue.

The live music has a mix of local and regional acts. Friday’s headliner is Kam KT, with the Mike Stanley Band on Saturday night and Dave Innis on Sunday afternoon. Other performers include Melinda Adams, Smooth Nature, the Waco Ukulele Orchestra and Tea Aguilar. There will also be a Laser Light Show on Saturday night!

For more information, and for the full schedule, you can visit the event’s official website.